Thunder's Patterson fined $10K for criticizing officiating

NEW YORK — Oklahoma City Thunder forward Patrick Patterson has been fined $10,000 for publicly complaining about the officiating during the 2017-18 season.
The NBA handed down the punishment Sunday.
It stems from a post Patterson made on Twitter, writing Saturday: "There needs to be some kind of consequence for their downright awfulness rather than pointless apologies from their bosses. #dobetter."
The tweet comes on the heels of a blown call that cost the Thunder the game against Milwaukee on Friday night in Oklahoma City.
Even though he stepped out of bounds on the play, Giannis Antetokounmpo hit a basket with 1.3 seconds left that the officials counted, leading the Bucks to a 97-95 win over the Thunder.
Thunder coach Billy Donovan and several of his players pleaded for a review, but the officials refused.
