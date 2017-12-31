Karlsson has hat trick, Golden Knights beat Maple Leafs 6-3

Two minutes later, Vegas defenceman Deryk Engelland ignited a 2-on-1 break and fed the puck to Reilly Smith, who found Karlsson for a one-timer that beat Anderson stick side. Haula, playing in his 399th career game, made it 3-0 when he grabbed a loose puck at the red line and fired a wrist shot over Anderson's glove.

"We lost our third man a few times, which allowed them to get those odd-man rushes, something we don't normally do, but we did tonight, and they took advantage of it," said Marleau, who got Toronto on the board in the second period. "Those guys got something to prove and they're doing a good job and it's a good team over there."

Vegas extended its lead to three when Marchessault grabbed an errant pass that bounced off the referee's skate and fed Karlsson for his second of the game.

"A guy like that never had a big chance to prove he was a top-line guy, and this year he's making the most of it. We have a great connection," Marchessault said about Karlsson. "We just find each other, and we know how to play. We always play against top lines and we know if we keep playing that way, we're going to get rewarded."

Matthews scored his 16th and 17th goals, connecting with less than a minute left in the second period and again 27 seconds into the third.

Vegas responded, however, when defenceman Shea Theodore entered the zone with Toronto skaters on his heels, then found Karlsson, who assisted Marchessault perfectly to put the Knights back up by two, 5-3.

"Obviously this streak is unbelievable, the guys are playing well, they're playing great hockey every night, and they're competing," Gallant said. "I try to take it one game at a time ... everything is falling into place and you want to keep the guys going, you want to keep them working hard, you want to keep them at the same level, don't get too high, don't get too low. Come to the rink and play hard and good things happen."

NOTES

Matthews reached the 100-point plateau for his career. ... Maple Leafs G Calvin Pickard was Vegas' first pick in the expansion draft, from the Avalanche and was later traded to Toronto.

UP NEXT

By W.G. Ramirez, The Associated Press