No. 23 Seton Hall beats St. John's 75-70

Tariq Owens led the Red Storm (10-4, 0-2) with 19 points. Marvin Clark II added 18 points before fouling out, Bashir Ahmed had 16, and Justin Simon 16.

The Pirates were 10 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half and 13 of 29 overall.

The Red Storm raced to a 14-5 lead. Owens who scored nine of the Red Storm's first 14 points, including an alley-oop slam and a long 3-pointer.

The Pirates rallied with their long range prowess, scoring 11 straight points to take a 16-14 lead with 10:40 remaining in the half on a short range jumper from Rodriguez. Powell made two 3-pointers in the run.

The Pirates outscored the Red Storm 21-9 over the final eight minutes of the half to take a 43-33 lead.

The Red Storm had an 8-0 early in the second half, with Simon scoring two baskets and Ahmed and Clark adding one each. Clark's basket came on a left-handed alley-oop dunk that sliced the lead to 45-43 and caused Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard to call a timeout.

But the Pirates answered with a 13-0 run to take firm control of the game, with Powell, Rodriguez and Carrington all hitting from long range to push the lead to 58-43 with 14 minutes remaining.

Undaunted, St. John's kept creeping back into the game, despite trailing by as many as 15. The Red Storm outscored the Pirates, 19-5, to cut the lead to just one. Simon made two free throws with 4:41 left to bring the Red Storm to 63-62.

But Angel Delgado scored on a rebound basket to push the lead to three and Rodriguez hit two free throws with 3:37 left to give the Pirates a 67-62 lead.

LONG-STANDING SERIES

The Pirates and Red Storm met for the 98th time in the series history, dating to 1909. The teams have played each other at least once every year since the 1963-64 season. St. John's leads the series 59-39 but only 34-30 since the two original Big East Conference members began league play.

THE BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates ended a streak of four straight home games. The Pirates are a perfect 10-0 at home, either the Prudential Center or Walsh Gym on the Seton Hall campus.

St. John's: It is not known how long Ponds will be out. He had started all 13 of the Red Storm's previous 13 games this season. It means that St. John's is playing without its top two leading scorers in Ponds and sophomore guard Marcus LoVett, who was averaging 14.9 points when he went down with an injury seven games ago. The Red Storm has won four of seven games without LoVett.

UP NEXT:

St. John's: At Creighton on Wednesday night.

Seton Hall: At Butler on Saturday.

By Jim Hague, The Associated Press