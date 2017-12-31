Garoppolo, 49ers beat playoff-bound Rams 34-13

Carlos Hyde, who predicted last week that the Niners will win next season's Super Bowl, ran 15 times for 90 yards, scoring on runs of 8 and 5 yards.

THE INJURY

The game was marred when Goodwin was laid out with a shot to the left side of the helmet by Countess after an incomplete pass late in the first half. Goodwin flailed on the field for a moment before going still. He was tended to for several minutes before being helped to his feet and gingerly placed on a seat in the back of a cart. He motioned to fans with both hands and took off his helmet as he was driven up the tunnel at the LA Coliseum. He was ruled out with a concussion and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

Coach Kyle Shanahan said tests were positive and that Goodwin would return to the Bay Area with the team. "It was really good news. His scan passed fine," Shanahan said. "It wasn't as scary as it seemed. He's going to be all right."

Countess was flagged for unnecessary roughness for hitting a defenceless player. He was being evaluated for a concussion.

"Unbelievable the safety did that," Garoppolo said. "It's not good for our sport, it's not good for anybody. It's just a dirty play. Marquise is as tough as they come and he bounces back from just about everything, so hopefully he'll be all right."

Hyde scored on an 8-yard run on the next play.

"The O-line wanted to make a statement," Garoppolo said. "We did that one for 'Quise, I think."

GAROPPOLO'S TOUCH

The catalyst for the 49ers' late-season run, Garoppolo showed a nice touch in finding open receivers. Working from the Rams 8 late in the first quarter, Garoppolo's primary receiver was covered, so the QB found Goodwin in the right flat for the easy score.

Early in the fourth, Robinson was wide open up the middle for his 12-yard scoring catch.

Robbie Gould capped the 49ers' first drive with a 33-yard field goal. The big play on that drive was Garoppolo's 44-yard pass to tight end George Kittle on third down. Kittle caught a short pass over the middle and broke it for a big gain.

GURLEY SITS

The star running back was inactive, costing him the NFL rushing title. Gurley came into Sunday leading the NFL with 1,305 yards, followed by Kansas City's Kareem Hunt with 1,292 and Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell with 1,291. Bell also sat out Sunday. Hunt's first carry Sunday was for 35 yards and a touchdown, moving him past Gurley.

UP NEXT

Rams: Will host Falcons at 5:15 p.m. Saturday.

