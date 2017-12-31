Hellebuyck, Jets shut out Oilers 5-0

EDMONTON — Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves to record his third shutout of the season and Kyle Connor and Bryan Little each had a goal and an assist on Sunday as the Winnipeg Jets blanked the Edmonton Oilers 5-0.

Marko Dano, Blake Wheeler and Mathieu Perreault also scored for the Jets (23-11-6), who have won three in a row and gone 5-1-1 in their last seven games.

Cam Talbot turned aside 33 shots for Edmonton (17-19-3), which has dropped three straight.

Winnipeg started the scoring on its first shot of the game just 2:34 into the first period after a great three-way passing play that saw Matt Hendricks spot Dano at the side of the net for an easy tap-in before Talbot could get across. Dano had been a healthy scratch for the previous 30 games, dating back to Oct. 27.

Winnipeg made it 2-0 with seven minutes remaining in the opening period as Connor stripped the puck deep in Oilers' territory and sent it out front to Wheeler, who scored his 11th goal of the season.

The Jets padded their lead 11 minutes into the middle period, as a Patrik Laine power-play shot was tipped in by Connor.

Winnipeg added a back-breaker with 2.5 seconds left in the second as another Oilers giveaway led to a goal by Little.

Perreault made it 5-0 before the midmark of the third with a power-play goal.

Both teams are back in action on Tuesday as the Oilers play host to the Los Angeles Kings and the Jets travel to Colorado to face the Avalanche.

Notes: It was the final of three meetings between the Oilers and Jets this season, with Winnipeg winning the previous two encounters… New Year's Eve games have not been kind to the Oilers over the last couple decades, as they came into the game having not won on that date since 1985, going 0-11-4 in that span… Edmonton has struggled on the penalty kill at home, coming into the contest last in the league in that category at 57.4 per cent, while fifth in that category on the road at 85.1 per cent… The Jets had a few holes in their lineup with the likes of defenceman Dustin Byfuglien (lower body), centre Mark Scheifele (shoulder) and winger Brandon Tanev (lower body) all out with injuries.