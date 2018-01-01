Landeskog scores 2 goals as Avalanche rout Islanders, 6-1

"We had poor execution today and we didn't seem as hungry on the puck as they were. We aren't winning enough battles and that's not creating a whole lot," New York centre John Tavares said. "Obviously they came out hard and skated well. We just didn't have our best today for whatever reason and it's disappointing. Starting with myself, we have to look ourselves in the mirror and know we have a big week ahead where we have to challenge ourselves to be better."

The Avalanche took a 3-0 lead on goals by Nemeth, Nieto and Soderberg, and then blew it open at the end of the second period. Landeskog scored on the power play with 3:25 left, and after the goal Weight was venting to the officials when he was ejected.

"He just wanted to show some passion," assistant coach Luke Richardson said of Weight. "Some of the frustration, our team as a whole, we got out-battled from one end of the ice to the other, and your leader's got to show some passion. It wasn't there and Doug did that. Sometimes it's extreme, but when a game like this goes against us, you've got to be extreme."

That put Colorado back on the power play. After Scott Mayfield drew a crosschecking minor, Landeskog scored his second of the game and 16th of the season on a 5-on-3.

Bailey scored late in the third period to extend his points streak to 11 games.

NOTES: Colorado RW Sven Andrighetto left in the third period with a leg injury. ... There was a moment of silence before the national Anthem for the Douglas County (Colo.) sheriff's deputies who were shot in an ambush Sunday morning, killing one and injuring four others. Douglas County deputies had been scheduled to present the colours for the anthem but were replaced. ... Avalanche C J.T. Compher is expected to miss at least a week with an upper-body injury suffered Friday night. ... Tavares had his nine-game points streak snapped. ... The Avalanche have killed off 33 straight penalties.

Islanders: Host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday night.

Avalanche: Host the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night.

