Giordano, Flames edge Blackhawks 4-3 in OT

Jonathan Toews and Brandon Saad each snapped six-game pointless skids with a goal and an assist for Chicago (18-14-6). Jordan Oesterle also had a goal and a helper. The Blackhawks extend their points streak against Calgary to 16 games (10-0-6), a streak that dates back to Feb. 2, 2013.

The Flames, who blew a three-goal lead, were ahead 3-2 after 40 minutes. But with 1:46 remaining and the goalie pulled, Toews won a faceoff back to Saad, whose quick shot deflected off the skate of Travis Hamonic and through Smith's pads.

"Goals are going to happen. You just have to find ways to make the saves at important times," said Smith, who had 34 stops. "Big goal by (Giordano) in overtime there and we go into the new year feeling good about ourselves."

Chicago falls to 1-3-1 on its six-game road trip, which wraps up Wednesday in New York against the Rangers.

"We'll take any point that we can get, but obviously we want to get both points especially at the position we're in," said Saad.

In the congested Western Conference wild-card race, Calgary pulled even with Chicago at 42 points. Anaheim, at 44 points, holds the final wild-card spot.

"You don't ever want to give up three. That was a big hole to climb out of," said Blackhawks goalie Jeff Glass, who made 35 saves in his second career start. "We did a good job to climb out of that hole."

The Flames took a 3-0 lead at 5:47 of the second when Gaudreau set up Monahan, who snapped his nine-game goalless drought.

However, Chicago answered right back with goals 56 seconds apart.

Notes: Mikael Backlund played in his 500th career game... Andrew Mangiapane made his NHL debut for the Flames after being called up Sunday morning from Stockton (AHL). He played on the fourth line with Matt Stajan and Troy Brouwer... Giordano played career game No. 712, moving into 6th place on the Flames all-time list.

