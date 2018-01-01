WHL Roundup: Warriors down Wheat Kings 6-2

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs had two goals and three assists to lead the Moose Jaw Warriors past the Brandon Wheat Kings 6-2 on Sunday night in Western Hockey League action.

Tristin Langan also struck twice with Brayden Burke adding a goal and two helpers for the Warriors (30-6-3). Tanner Jeannot had the other goal and Brody Willms made 25 saves.

Stelio Mattheos and Evan Weinger scored for Brandon (25-11-1). Logan Thompson turned away 38 shots in defeat.

Moose Jaw went 3-for-6 on the power play and the Wheat Kings were scoreless on five attempts.