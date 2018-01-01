Elway decides to keep Broncos coach Joseph after 5-11 season

Aside from Bolles, who started all 16 games, the 2017 draft class couldn't get onto the field.

The other seven picks combined to miss more games — 75 — than they played — 37 — and they had zero starts. Meanwhile, seven undrafted players combined to play 58 games and start three.

A year after an offensive-defensive rift opened in the Broncos locker room, there was a generational gap in 2017. Several veterans said the rookie class just didn't grasp the NFL leap until the season was already a lost cause.

Of the six head coaching vacancies last season, Joseph was widely believed to have inherited the best situation, taking over a team coming off a 9-7 season and just one year removed from a Super Bowl parade. In his words, they didn't need a rebuild but a reboot.

But after winning all four of their exhibitions and starting off 3-1, things fell apart.

They lost eight straight, their longest skid in a half century , and eight times they lost by double digits.

"Brock said something yesterday that hit me: now we know what it feels like to have a bad NFL season," running back C.J. Anderson said. "I think it was hard for all of us to get a grasp of it and change it during the season because a lot of us had never seen it."

Joseph stuck with offensive co-ordinator Mike McCoy well into the season even as the former Chargers head coach stubbornly stuck to an offence heavy on the pass and spread formations that proved Denver's undoing.

His replacement, Bill Musgrave, called more plays designed around his players' strengths and the ground game.

With speculation about his future swirling, Joseph said Sunday, "It's been a hard year, but everyone kept fighting. I want to be here to fix it."

So, now he'll get the chance to do something no other head coach has done in the Super Bowl era: take a team that won four fewer games than the one he inherited and engineer a comeback to reach the playoffs.

Linebacker Todd Davis said it may seem like the Broncos have a long way to go, but "it's minor tweaks here and there and I think we can be a dominant football team again."

Throughout the last three months of losing, one thing Joseph never lost was the locker room.

"I think he's got the respect of the guys," Siemian said. "At times like this I think it's easy to point fingers. And nobody in here's done that and it's a credit to Coach Joseph and how he steered this thing."

Osweiler summed it up for a lot of his teammates:

"Winning five football games is not the standard here in Denver. The standard and the expectations are to compete for Super Bowls. When you don't do that, it's a failed season," he said.

"This year was very frustrating. It was aggravating. It just wasn't acceptable."

By Arnie Stapleton, The Associated Press