Elway decides to keep Joseph after 5-11 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are retaining rookie coach Vance Joseph, who went 5-11 in his first season.

General manager John Elway tweeted: "Vance and I had a great talk this morning about our plan to attack this off-season and get better as a team. We believe in Vance as our head coach. Together, we'll put in the work to improve in all areas and win in 2018."

There was speculation that Elway would be on the lookout for his fourth head coach in five years with Joseph losing 10 of his last 12 games, including eight straight at one point. Eight of the team's losses were by double digits.

Of the six head coaching vacancies last season, Joseph was widely believed to have inherited the best situation, taking over a team coming off a 9-7 season and just one year removed from a Super Bowl victory.