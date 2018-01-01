Eagles have plenty to fix during bye week

"I'm confident that if we stayed in the game we would have gotten it back on track, but we have two weeks of practice and I'm very confident we'll be ready to roll."

Pederson went for it on fourth down after Smith's drop and Foles had to rush an incomplete pass . The next three drives included two three-and-outs and one interception.

"I know who I am as a player and I also know that throughout my career and my life, I haven't always played great games," Foles said.

"I've been in games where execution hasn't gone like we wanted it to. And the key is you remain confident because you know who you are. You know that you're going to prepare every day to do everything to the best of your ability. I'm confident in myself and I'm confident in my teammates because I know what we're capable of doing and that's great things."

Nate Sudfeld played the final three quarters against the Cowboys and was 19 of 23 for 134 yards in his first career game. But Sudfeld isn't replacing Foles unless he gets hurt.

Pederson might want to rely on the NFL's third-ranked rushing attack in the playoffs. Jay Ajayi (408 yards), LeGarrette Blount (766 yards) and Corey Clement (321) had a lot of success running behind an offensive line that features two Pro Bowl picks on the right side: tackle Lane Johnson and guard Brandon Brooks.

"You get into the post-season and have to play great defence and be able to run the football," Pederson said.

"That's been our formula pretty much all season long. We have to get back to that, and I've got a lot of confidence moving forward."

By Rob Maaddi, The Associated Press