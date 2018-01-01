The Latest: Georgia within 31-24 of Oklahoma at Rose Bowl

Immediately after Georgia's defence forced Oklahoma's second punt of the game, Bulldogs star Nick Chubb went 50 yards for a touchdown to trim Oklahoma's lead to 31-24. The run gave Chubb 139 yards on the ground already, to go with Sony Michel's 95.

Georgia then sacked Baker Mayfield on third down to force another punt.

The Sooners and Bulldogs are past halfway to the Rose Bowl combined scoring record, set last season in USC's 52-49 win over Penn State.

The winner advances to the Jan. 8 title game against the winner of the Sugar Bowl between Alabama and Clemson.

7 p.m.

Oklahoma is one half away from a trip to the national championship game.

Baker Mayfield and Oklahoma's offence have shown Georgia a little bit of everything in the first half of the Rose Bowl and just about all of it has worked in taking a 31-17 lead.

The final piece of a 31-point outburst was a reverse pass from CeeDee Lamb to Mayfield, all by himself in the back of the end zone. It was Mayfield's first career reception.

Georgia got a 55-yard field goal at the end of the half but the Sooners get the ball to start the second.

Oklahoma and Georgia combined for 48 points and 651 total yards in the half. Georgia averaged 10.4 yards per play while the Sooners went 6 of 8 on 3rd downs and scored on all four red zone possessions.

Oklahoma has already gained 360 yards, the second most Georgia's defence has allowed in any game this season, and punted just once. Georgia has gashed Oklahoma on the ground for 182 yards on 11 carries, but the Bulldogs have thrown it more than they have passed. Jake Fromm is 12 for 17 for 109 yards.

6:25 p.m.

Georgia finally held Oklahoma out of the end zone, getting a third-down sack to push the Sooners out of the red zone and force a 38-yard field goal by Austin Seibert that put the Sooners up 24-14 in the second quarter.

Georgia didn't take advantage of what amounts to a successful series for its defence, punting on its next possession in what has been a breathless Rose Bowl so far.

6:02 p.m.

Moments after Rodney Anderson put Oklahoma up 21-7 with a 41-yard touchdown run, Georgia responded with a 75-yard run by Sony Michel.

One minute into the second quarter and the Rose Bowl was on a record-setting pace Monday with the Sooners up 21-14.

Last year's 52-49 USC victory against Penn State was the highest-scoring Rose Bowl ever. That might not make it through Monday.

5:40 p.m.

Two possessions and it's two touchdowns for Oklahoma.

Rodney Anderson did most of the damage for the Sooners on their second long scoring drive, with a 45-yard run and then a 9-yard touchdown, breaking through Georgia tacklers.

Little more than halfway through the first quarter and Oklahoma is up 14-7. Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is showing Georgia a little bit of everything offensively and it is pretty much all working.

5:32 p.m.

There could be a lot of points in the Rose Bowl if this keeps up.

Georgia responded to Oklahoma's long touchdown drive with one of its own.

Freshman Jake Fromm hit Sony Michel for a 13-yard touchdown and the College Football Playoff semifinal was tied at 7, less than halfway through the first quarter.

5:24 p.m.

Baker Mayfield is fine.

On Oklahoma's first possession, the Heisman winner completed all four of his passes in an 80-yard drive that was capped by a 13-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown.

The Sooners lead 7-0 less than four minutes into the first quarter at the Rose Bowl.

5:13 p.m.

The Rose Bowl has kicked off, with No. 3 Georgia getting the ball.

The first spot in the College Football Playoff championship game will go to either the Bulldogs or second-ranked Oklahoma.

4:53 p.m.

With both teams wearing varying shades of red, it is hard to tell Sooners fans from Bulldogs fans from afar at the Rose Bowl.

But expect a majority Georgia crowd.

Rose Bowl officials anticipated a better showing from the Dawgs because their team has not played in the Granddaddy of Them All since 1943.

Plus, with the College Football Playoff championship game in Atlanta, 90 miles from Georgia's Athens campus, Bulldogs fans would only have to pay for one long trip to see their team play twice — if it wins. Figure the crowd will be at least 60-40 Georgia and that's being conservative.

4:01 p.m.

Baker Mayfield is going through his usual pregame warmup as Oklahoma gets ready to play Georgia in the Rose Bowl.

Mayfield has been fighting flu-like symptoms in the week leading up to the College Football Playoff game.

Wearing a white, long-sleeved T-shirt and head band, Mayfield did more running and catching than throwing as a few dozen of his teammates came out early to get warmed up.

Mayfield got a big ovation from Sooners fans gathered behind the corner of the end zone when he was appeared.

3:47 p.m.

Alabama and Clemson have already lost on College Football Playoff semifinal day. On a horse track, that is.

Jalen Hurts was third in the fourth race at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Florida, on Monday, and Clemson And Watson was a distant sixth in the fifth — and yes, those are real horses and real horse names, with the obvious nod to some pretty good quarterbacks.

At least Hurts came close, and returned $3.60 to show. Clemson And Watson was never a factor after breaking very slowly and going to the back of the pack right out of the gate.

Both horses have one win in seven career starts.

Clemson, the football team, faces Alabama, led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, in the Sugar Bowl on Monday night with a spot in the College Football Playoff national championship game at stake.

By The Associated Press