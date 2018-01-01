Lynn wants Gus Bradley, everybody else back for LA Chargers

"The last thing I want to do is come into a place and everyone is satisfied with being 9-7. I think the people in this building and in this organization, the standards and expectations are right where they need to be right now."

Lynn's first season undeniably was a major step forward from the last two years in San Diego, when Mike McCoy's injury-plagued Chargers won just nine combined games under the spectre of relocation.

The move eventually happened in January 2017, and the Chargers got off to a slow start in their compact soccer stadium.

But Philip Rivers led the Bolts back from that rough start to the season with another spectacular season for the only quarterback to start a game for this franchise since 2005.

Rivers passed for 4,515 yards with 28 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions, and he has given every indication he'll return next season with a superb group of receivers including Pro Bowl selection Keenan Allen, who set the franchise record with 102 catches.

When Rivers was asked whether relocation contributed to the slow start that kept the Chargers out of the playoffs, he wasn't sure.

"I think it would be seen as an excuse to say it, but I also think it's naive to think it had nothing to do with it," said Rivers, who commuted 90 minutes each way from his family home in San Diego instead of moving his wife and eight children to Orange County where the Chargers are now based.

"Did it have something to do with throwing three interceptions against Kansas City? Probably not. It's hard to say that it did, but I think it's crazy to say that it didn't have any effect on a team early, getting settled in. But it's one of those things you can't gauge."

While the offensive line could use bolstering, the Chargers' core of offensive skill players can return largely intact, including 1,105-yard running back Melvin Gordon, tight end Hunter Henry and receivers Allen, Travis Benjamin and Tyrell Williams.

Rookie receiver Mike Williams never blossomed after an injured start to his career, but the Chargers publicly remain high on the No. 7 overall pick.

The defence also can retain its key pieces around pass-rushing stars Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram, who are both signed.

The Chargers had one of the NFL's best pass defences under Bradley, and its inconsistent run defence could be bolstered by the acquisition of a defensive lineman.

In perhaps the surest sign yet of Lynn's belief in his current roster, he said the Chargers' "top priority" is to find a kicker after cycling through four this season. He's already hard at work on building off the Bolts' success.

"You're supposed to take some time off, but I started grinding this morning," Lynn said. "But I'll finish up in a couple days, and I'm going to get out of the building and do something."

By Greg Beacham, The Associated Press