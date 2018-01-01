Bowe, Davis seek Olympic berths at US speedskating trials

MILWAUKEE — Brittany Bowe, Shani Davis and Heather Richardson Bergsma. All the big names in U.S. speedskating are at the sport's American mecca for a shot at the Olympics.

Bonnie Blair's kid is giving it a go, too.

They'll try to earn one of the maximum 16 spots for Pyeongchang, South Korea, at the trials that begin Tuesday and run through Sunday.

Once considered the American mecca of speedskating, the Pettit National Ice Center has been overtaken by the Utah Olympic Oval in recent years as the home for top speedskaters. But Pettit is still an official U.S. Olympic training centre and marked its 25th anniversary last year.

The trials are back at the big oval on the outskirts of Milwaukee for the first time since 1998. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are sold out.

"It's not really surprising to me because I think there are a lot of people who have an interest in the sport and it's in a great city," 2014 Olympian Emery Lehman said Monday. "It's just all the great skaters that have come out of here, skaters like Eric Heiden, Dan Jansen, Bonnie Blair."

Five-time gold medallist Blair, married to four-time Olympic speedskater Dave Cruikshank, will be cheering on her daughter, Blair Cruikshank, in the 500 metres.

Pettit is at sea level, the same as the venue in Pyeongchang. Four years ago, the U.S. team had trained too long at altitude despite the Olympics being held near sea level in Sochi, Russia. Their skin suits were problematic, too.

As a result of those and other factors, the Americans failed to earn a medal for the first time since 1984, a stunning outcome for the most successful U.S. Olympic winter sport.

"It was definitely a shock," Lehman said. "By the time the Olympics were done, everyone was kind of sitting there scratching their heads not really knowing what happened or what was the cause."