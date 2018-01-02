Waterdown defenceman Dustyn McFaul selected for CJHL Top Prospects Game

“This year I set a goal for myself to make Kingston,” he said. “Things didn’t work out … this season has been all about proving them wrong.

“I thought I belonged there, I thought I did all the work in the off-season to be there, so I wanted to prove that to them over this year,” he continued. “It’s been in the back of my mind every day when I go to the rink, just to prove to them that I should have been there.”

McFaul started the season living in Pickering, but broke his hand and moved home to Waterdown.

A Grade 12 student at Waterdown District High School, McFaul now commutes to three practices per week and two to three games per weekend.

“I’ve got a good supporting cast around me, so we make it work with driving or the train some days,” he explained. “It’s a busy schedule.”

He said the season with Pickering has gone well so far — minus the broken hand and a suspension that cost him 12 games combined.

“A lot of opportunity there and I think I’m developing my game every day,” he said, noting he’s playing in all situations with Pickering. “It’s definitely been a bright spot in my hockey career so far.”

He said moving forward with hockey, he’s exploring his options — either with the Frontenacs or NCAA and USports schools.

“Being in Pickering opened up both horizons for me, as far as next year,” he said. “If I’m in Pickering I’m fine for NCAA — it’s if I play for Kingston or anything that I lose it.”

McFaul described himself as a strong-skating, puck-moving defenceman.

“I like to play all aspects of the game,” he said, while admitting his size is a weakness. “Obviously putting on weight, getting your shot better — there’s a lot of things guys can work on.

“I think I can get better in every aspect of my game.”

But aside from individual play, McFaul said he just wants to help the Panthers make the playoffs.

“We want to go as far as we can — I think we’ve got a really good group to go far in the playoffs and make a run for it,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.

“The farther we go, the more hockey I play, so that will be more opportunities for me to possibly catch some eyes,” he added. “But ultimately, it’s how far we go in the playoffs that matters.”

