Waterdown defenceman Dustyn McFaul selected for CJHL Top Prospects Game

Waterdown defenceman Dustyn McFaul is going to hit the ice with some of the top Jr. A players in the country on Jan. 23.
The 17-year-old Pickering Panthers blueliner was named to the roster for the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) Prospects Game. McFaul said he was heading to a game when his coach called him to let him know.
“It’s a pretty surreal feeling — I was pretty pumped up,” said the six-foot-two, 190-pound McFaul. “It’s a honour to be chosen out of any league as a top-40 player — never mind the whole country.”
McFaul will be the Panthers’ representative at the game, one of 10 Ontario Junior Hockey League players picked to face off against the best in the nation. The game takes place Jan. 23 at the Port Credit Arena in Mississauga at 7:30 p.m.
He said he’s looking forward to the game.
“Getting to meet a few guys around the league and playing with high talent,” he said. “It should be a good experience, a good atmosphere at the rink.”
The Waterdown native was a 13th-round pick, 259th overall, by the Kingston Frontenacs in the 2016 OHL Priority Selection.
He said when he was originally picked by Kingston, it was a surprise.
“I didn’t think I had the best year,” he said of his minor midget season. “But it was obviously a pleasure to be drafted by Kingston, a great organization.”
The six-foot-two, 190-pound McFaul didn’t expect to play with Kingston as a 16 year old, so he went back to play a season of midget AAA with the Niagara North Stars, with a focus on development.
“This year I set a goal for myself to make Kingston,” he said. “Things didn’t work out … this season has been all about proving them wrong.
“I thought I belonged there, I thought I did all the work in the off-season to be there, so I wanted to prove that to them over this year,” he continued. “It’s been in the back of my mind every day when I go to the rink, just to prove to them that I should have been there.”
McFaul started the season living in Pickering, but broke his hand and moved home to Waterdown.
A Grade 12 student at Waterdown District High School, McFaul now commutes to three practices per week and two to three games per weekend.
“I’ve got a good supporting cast around me, so we make it work with driving or the train some days,” he explained. “It’s a busy schedule.”
He said the season with Pickering has gone well so far — minus the broken hand and a suspension that cost him 12 games combined.
“A lot of opportunity there and I think I’m developing my game every day,” he said, noting he’s playing in all situations with Pickering. “It’s definitely been a bright spot in my hockey career so far.”
He said moving forward with hockey, he’s exploring his options — either with the Frontenacs or NCAA and USports schools.
“Being in Pickering opened up both horizons for me, as far as next year,” he said. “If I’m in Pickering I’m fine for NCAA — it’s if I play for Kingston or anything that I lose it.”
McFaul described himself as a strong-skating, puck-moving defenceman.
“I like to play all aspects of the game,” he said, while admitting his size is a weakness. “Obviously putting on weight, getting your shot better — there’s a lot of things guys can work on.
“I think I can get better in every aspect of my game.”
But aside from individual play, McFaul said he just wants to help the Panthers make the playoffs.
“We want to go as far as we can — I think we’ve got a really good group to go far in the playoffs and make a run for it,” he said. “That’s what I’m looking forward to.
“The farther we go, the more hockey I play, so that will be more opportunities for me to possibly catch some eyes,” he added. “But ultimately, it’s how far we go in the playoffs that matters.”
