Carruthers, Officer off to solid start

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE, Man. — Reid Carruthers and Jill Officer are off to a solid start at the Canadian mixed doubles curling trials.

The pair improved to 2-0 in Pool A with a 10-3 win over Nancy Martin and Catlin Schneider in the fifth draw Tuesday, the first day of competition. Carruthers and Officer also captured a 6-3 victory over Jennifer Jones and Mark Nichols in the third draw.

Carruthers, the 2017 world mixed doubles silver medallist, needed a replacement for this event after his 2016-17 partner Joanne Courtney qualified for the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea with Rachel Homan's foursome.

“I'm really happy with how we are throwing the rock, talking about paths and doing all the little things that go into mixed doubles,” Carruthers said of his new partner.