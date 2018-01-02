Dundas Real McCoys open 2nd half against Whitby

It was another tough night for the Dundas Real McCoys in Allan Cup Hockey action Dec. 29 at Harry Howell Arena.

Brad Bonello’s goal early in the third period gave the McCoys a 5-5 tie with Stoney Creek Generals, only to have Matt Smith score three times including one into an empty net to give the Generals a 9-6 victory.

Next action for the McCoys will be on Friday, Jan. 5, when they play the Whitby Dunlops at Harry Howell Arena at 8 p.m. The arena is located west of Clappison’s Corners at Highways 6 and 5 in Flamborough.

“Stoney Creek is in first for a reason,” said Don Robertson, McCoys president and general manager. “We played well in spurts, but we need to get a full 60 minutes out of our players. When we get that we win, and when we don’t we get the result that we got last Friday.”

We played well in spurts, but we need to get a full 60 minutes out of our players.

This Friday, the Whitby Dunlops will be a good test as the second half of the season begins, said Robertson.

“If we play like we can, we’ll have success, but if we don’t, it will be a struggle. It will be up to the players which way we go during the rest of the season.”

Matt Foy and Bonello had a goal and two assists each for the McCoys. Ryan Watson scored twice, while Jake Goldberg and Cam Watson added single goals.

In addition to Smith, Tyler Donati scored twice for the Generals with Matthew Bragg and Cam Fergus adding a goal and an assist each. Jarrett Konkle and Igor Gongalsky rounded out the scoring with single goals.



