US beats Russia, advances to world junior semifinals

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kieffer Bellows scored his second goal with 7:29 left in the third period and the United States defeated Russia 3-2 in a world junior quarterfinal on Tuesday night.

Kailer Yamamoto also had a goal, Joey Anderson added an empty-netter and Joseph Woll made 27 saves for the defending champion Americans, who will play Sweden in the semifinals on Thursday.

Sweden held on for a 3-2 quarterfinal win over Slovakia earlier in the day to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

Canada will play the Czech Republic in the other semifinal.