Playoffs or bust? Looking that way for Cowboys in 2018

"He certainly has the mentality of doing things differently," Jones said. "Again, not just to be doing them differently, but basically recognizing that we have got some things we need to do differently."

Off-season story lines for the Cowboys, who have alternated between making and missing the playoffs the past four seasons:

ALL IN WITH DAK: Jones and Garrett still speak about Prescott in terms of a franchise quarterback. He's an extreme bargain as a fourth-round pick, and next off-season will be the first time they have to think about his second contract. If the Cowboys flop again, it will be an interesting dilemma. "We think he's an awfully good quarterback to have leading your franchise," Garrett said.

ELLIOTT OFF THE FIELD: With the NFL investigation that led to a suspension still looming last off-season, Elliott had trouble keeping his name out of the headlines. He was caught on video pulling down a woman's shirt during a St. Patrick's Day parade — an incident that was referenced in the league's letter detailing his punishment, although it wasn't a factor in the ruling.

A quiet off-season will be an important step in putting the suspension behind him. "I think he's aware how difficult it was this year in terms of things off the field," executive vice-president Stephen Jones said on his radio show Tuesday. "I'm more convinced than ever that he wants to be a great player in this league."

DECLINING DEZ: There's no question that receiver Dez Bryant is trending downward since his All-Pro season in 2014, which earned him a $70 million, five-year deal. He hasn't come close to a 1,000-yard season and probably has one year left to prove he's worth the big contract. Bryant said he battled knee tendinitis and frustration over his role in the offence.

CLASS OF 2014: The top three topics on contracts during the off-season are the Cowboys' top three picks in 2014: right guard Zack Martin; defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who tied for second in the NFL with 14 1/2 sacks; and linebacker Anthony Hitchens. The Cowboys want to get an extension done with Martin even though the two-time All-Pro has the fifth year on his rookie deal remaining. Lawrence could get the franchise tag.

___

More AP NFL: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press