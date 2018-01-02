Mularkey focused on getting Titans ready for playoffs

NASHVILLE — Mike Mularkey is about to coach his first NFL post-season game as a head coach, and he isn't reaching out to friends or former bosses for advice.

After all, he learned by watching the likes of Bill Cowher and Chuck Noll in Pittsburgh.

Cowher has sent Mularkey a few texts, which he appreciates; but the Titans coach is focused on the work that needs to be done for Saturday's AFC wild-card game in Kansas City (10-6).

"I was around them," Mularkey said Tuesday. "I know them. I know how they operated. ... I have learned a lot from them."

Reaching the post-season as a head coach didn't come easily for Mularkey. He spent his first two seasons as a head coach in Buffalo before leaving. He was given only one season in Jacksonville. And he came to Tennessee in 2014 as tight ends coach for Ken Whisenhunt before being given the job on an interim basis in November 2015.

Now Mularkey and general manager Jon Robinson have overseen a major turnaround for a franchise that was an NFL-worst 5-27 during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. After taking over as interim head coach, Mularkey led the Titans to two of their three wins as they wound up with the No. 1 draft pick overall.

The Titans have gone 9-7 in each of Mularkey's two full seasons for their first back-to-back winning campaigns since 2007 and 2008. Mularkey also is the fifth head coach in franchise history to lead a team to the playoffs in either of his first two full seasons. Jack Pardee was the last in both 1990 and 1991, and he had Warren Moon at quarterback with the then-Houston Oilers.

Kansas City coach Andy Reid knows it's not easy to win in the NFL, let alone in consecutive seasons.

"They've done a great job," Reid said in a conference call with Tennessee reporters. "I've got a lot of respect for the head coach and his staff. They've got a great staff there."

One thing Mularkey took from his time with Cowher in Pittsburgh is an offence that's very similar to what the Steelers ran. Lots of motion and different looks trying to catch a defence making a mistake. Toughness is another characteristic Mularkey has worked to instil.