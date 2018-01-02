Davis leads W Michigan over Akron 87-75 in MAC opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Josh Davis scored 26 points on 10-of-10 shooting, Thomas Wilder added 15 points with eight rebounds and seven assists, and Western Michigan beat Akron 87-75 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener to end a six-game skid against the Zips.

Bryce Moore scored 13 points, Reggie Jones added 12 and Drake LaMont scored 11 for the Broncos (9-5), who outrebounded Akron 37-27 and scored 19 points off of 11 Zips turnovers.

Akron led by as many as five points early, but Brandon Johnson's jumper put the Broncos up for good, 16-15, and they pulled away with a 10-2 run capped by Seth Dugan's tip-in for a 33-23 lead. Davis' dunk opened a 12-2 run capped by Wilder's 3 at the buzzer and the Broncos led 47-31 at halftime.

Akron trailed by as many as 16 points in the second half, but closed to 78-69 after Jimond Ivey hit four straight free throws. Davis made a free throw, Moore hit a 3 and the Broncos led by double digits the rest of the way.