USA Hockey: 5 goalies in mix to fill 2 Olympic roster spots

BUFFALO, N.Y. — USA Hockey's Jim Johansson is going to keep everyone guessing for at least another week before filling the two remaining goalie spots on the Olympic men's national team roster.

The U.S. team's general manager says there are five goalies being considered, but wouldn't name any of them specifically. Johansson spoke a day after unveiling 23 of America's 25-player roster, including goalie Ryan Zapolski, who is playing in Russia's Kontinental Hockey League.

Johansson says all five goalie candidates have been informed they are being considered, and he expects to make the final two selections by the end of next week.

Two potential candidates are Boston College's Joseph Woll and Boston University's Jake Oettinger, who are currently competing at the world junior hockey championships in Buffalo.