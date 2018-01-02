Massinburg helps Buffalo pull away late, beat Toledo 104-94

BUFFALO, N.Y. — CJ Massinburg scored 10 of his 27 points in the final 5:24 to help Buffalo pull away and beat Toledo 104-94 on Tuesday night in a Mid-American Conference opener.

Tre'Shaun Fletcher made three free throws to pull Toledo (8-6) to 84-81. Massinburg answered with a jumper and layup, and was 6-of-6 shooting from the line as the Bulls closed on a 20-13 surge.

Massinburg was 7 of 13 from the field and made all 10 free-throw attempts. Nick Perkins had 24 points and 10 rebounds for his first double-double of the season for Buffalo (9-5), which shot 54 per cent from the floor and 87 per cent on 27-of-31 shooting from the line. Wes Clark added 25 points and Davonta Jordan had 15.

Fletcher scored 27 points to lead Toledo (8-6). Jaelan Sanford chipped in 18 points and Willie Jackson had 16 points and 10 rebounds. The Rockets shot 54 per cent from the field, but missed 12 free throws.