McDaniels leads San Diego St. to 77-68 win over Colorado St.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Freshman Jalen McDaniels had his third double-double, Trey Kell scored seven of his 11 points in the final 2 1/2 minutes and San Diego State beat Colorado State 77-68 on Tuesday night.

McDaniel made 8 of 11 from the field and finished with a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds. Jeremy Hemsley scored 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting and Devin Watson had 11 points and five assists for San Diego State (10-4, 2-1 Mountain West).

McDaniels made a layup and Jordan Schakel hit a 3 to spark an 8-2 spurt that made it 68-63 when Kell hit a jumper with 2:27 to play. A free throw by J.D. Paige 45 seconds later pulled Colorado State (8-8, 1-2) within two points, but Kell answered with a 3-pointer, Malik Pope added a jumper and the Aztecs made 4 of 4 free throws from there to seal it.

Paige scored a season-high 22 points to lead the Rams.