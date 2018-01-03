NZ wins toss, bats in 3rd T20 against West Indies

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand — New Zealand won the toss and made the surprising decision to bat first in the third Twenty20 international which began Wednesday under the threat of rain.

The Black Caps lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first match by 47 runs and after the second match was washed out at the same venue.

It was the last chance for the West Indies to win a match in New Zealand this summer after losing the two-test series 2-0 and the three-match one-day international series 3-0.

Swing bowler Trent Boult returned to the New Zealand lineup in place of Seth Rance. The West Indies made two changes, naming Jerome Taylor in place of Kesrick Williams and medium pacer Rayad Emrit to make his T20 international debut at the age of 36.