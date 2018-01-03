Williams leads Clippers past Grizzlies, 113-105

LOS ANGELES — Lou Williams scored 33 points off the bench to lead to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to their fourth consecutive win, 113-105 over the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night.

Blake Griffin added 21 points for the Clippers, including five down the stretch after the Grizzlies had erased most of an 11-point, fourth-quarter deficit to close within 103-101.

Tyreke Evans led Memphis with 18 points, six assists and five rebounds. Mario Chalmers had 15 points off the bench.

Rookie C.J. Williams added a career-high 18 points for the Clippers, who shot 54.9 per cent from the field.

Lou Williams entered leading all reserves in scoring at 21.2 points per game. He scored 40 off the bench in his previous game against Charlotte on Sunday. He hit all 15 of his free throws against Memphis.

The Clippers jumped out to a quick 10-point lead early in the third quarter, but the Grizzlies responded with a 22-5 run. Los Angeles answered with nine straight points to take an 86-84 lead into the final quarter.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: G Wayne Selden Jr. returned Sunday after missing 33 games with a right quad injury. He played 18 minutes against Sacramento, scoring 10 points. Interim Memphis coach J.B. Bickerstaff said his minutes would continue to be watched closely until his conditioning improves. "He's a versatile player. He can be really good defensively. He's athletic, he's strong. And then offensively he has a knack to make plays. From that wing position, he gives us an added dimension to be able to play some pick-and-roll and attack and share with his teammates," Bickerstaff said.

Clippers: Los Angeles had expected G Austin Rivers to return from his sore Achilles tendon against Memphis, but coach Doc Rivers — Austin's father — said he had not improved enough to play and it was uncertain how close he was. "I don't know. We thought he was, but the fact that he's not playing says probably not," Rivers said. "He ... had some discomfort, so they're going to re-evaluate his foot again and send him to another doctor."

UP NEXT