NFL rushing champ Kareem Hunt ready for playoff test

The only other Chiefs to lead the league in rushing are Priest Holmes and Christian Okoye.

All of that seemed possible when Hunt eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of his first five games, including a 172-yard performance against the Chargers.

And none of it seemed possible six weeks later, when Hunt was held to 17 yards on 11 carries by Buffalo in another miserable outing.

At that point, the rookie wall seemed very real — even if Reid mostly laughed it off.

"We look at it right around Game 12, you kind of see where they're at and if they have a bad play you say, 'Whoop! There's the rookie wall,'" Reid said, dripping with sarcasm.

"Sometimes I think that gets a little overrated, but we haven't seen that with him. He's done well and I think we're probably a little hypersensitive to that when you get around the middle of the season, that 12th game."

If there was any such wall, the modest-to-a-fault Hunt eventually broke it down. He ran for at least 90 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games to clinch the division title, putting Hunt in a position to nab the NFL rushing crown in the final game of the regular season.

"Talk about explosive player," said Titans coach Mike Mularkey, marveling at Hunt's ability to "go the distance every time" the young running back touches the ball.

Hunt averaged 4.88 yards per carry this season, second only to the Saints' Mark Ingram, and his 35 carries of at least 10 yards trailed only Gurley for most in the league.

"I just go out there and play football every game," he said, "and really don't look at the big picture. Just go out there and control what I can control and make plays and good things happen."

Hunt faces a big test this weekend in Tennessee, which rolls into Arrowhead Stadium allowing 88.8 yards rushing per game — the best in the AFC and fourth-best in the league.

They've only allowed one 100-yard rusher all season. That was Gurley in Week 16.

"We have our chance in the playoffs," Hunt said, "and we just have to keep it rolling."

NOTES: CB Phillip Gaines (dislocated elbow) went on injured reserve Wednesday and DT Stefan Charles was signed to provide depth. DLs Jarvis Jenkins and Rakeem Nunez-Roches have been hobbled by injuries, so Charles gives the Chiefs insurance if those guys are unavailable. Neither of those defensive linemen practiced Wednesday.

By Dave Skretta, The Associated Press