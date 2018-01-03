Bellerin rescues Arsenal by clinching 2-2 draw with Chelsea

After Hazard and Alonso were denied by Petr Cech at the start of the second half, Courtois used his sprawling body to again thwart Lacazette.

Wilshere, who had been booked in the first half for a challenge on former Arsenal teammate Cesc Fabregas, was fortunate to avoid a second yellow card for diving just before scoring.

Wilshere stayed on the pitch and lit up the game by combining with Mesut Ozil before scoring an eye-catching goal, slamming a fierce shot off the left hand post and into the net. In an Arsenal career punctuated by injuries and a season on loan at Bournemouth, it was Wilshere's first league goal since May 2015.

Wilshere's good work was undone when Bellerin's high challenge on Hazard led to the equalizer from the spot.

"He's always very quick in the box," Bellerin said. "I saw the ball in the air and I tried to challenge for it. We both went for the ball at the same time."

Wenger was less diplomatic, calling it a farcical penalty.

"At the moment we have to face surprising decisions," Wenger said.

Cech was beaten again when Willian's cross-field pass reached Zappacosta on the right flank and a cross was aimed at Alonso, who got ahead of Shkodran Mustafi to turn the ball into the net.

But Bellerin still found time for his first league goal since last season.

"I'm happy with the goal but also happy with the reaction at the end of the game," he said. "It's non-stop football. We know whenever we play them it's always a hard game, there's always a lot of entertainment, always really hard, we work hard all week."

By Rob Harris, The Associated Press