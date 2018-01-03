Juventus beats city rival Torino 2-0 to reach cup semifinals

TURIN, Italy — Three-time defending champion Juventus beat city rival Torino 2-0 to reach the Italian Cup semifinals on Wednesday.

A Douglas Costa strike and a controversial Mario Mandzukic goal set up a two-legged encounter with Atalanta.

AC Milan plays Lazio in the other semifinal.

Juventus took the lead in the 15th minute when a ball ricocheted around the area and into the path of Douglas Costa, who unleaded a powerful half-volley into the top right corner.

M'Baye Niang almost levelled immediately but he hit the post.

That was one of Torino's few sights of goal and Juventus doubled its lead midway through the second half when Paulo Dybala threaded the ball through for Mandzukic to chip it over Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

The Torino players were furious as they felt there was a foul from Sami Khedira on Afriyie Acquah in the build-up but, after reviewing the incident on video, the referee awarded the goal.

Torino coach Sinisa Mihajlovic was sent off for his protests.

By The Associated Press