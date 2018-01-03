Kei Nishikori out of Australian Open because wrist not ready

Kei Nishikori is pulling out of the Australian Open because his right wrist is not fully recovered enough from a torn tendon to withstand the rigour of best-of-five-set matches at a Grand Slam tournament.

Nishikori's agent, Olivier van Lindonk, announced the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up's withdrawal in an email Wednesday.

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the new season, begins Jan. 15.

Nishikori has been sidelined since August because of his wrist. That kept him out of the U.S. Open, snapping a streak of appearing in 21 consecutive major tournaments.

Now he will miss his second major in a row.

"The Aussie Open is my favourite Slam," Nishikori said, via his agent.

Nishikori added: "My rehab is going well but I am just not ready 100 per cent to come back yet in best of 5 set matches."

He is one of several top men dealing with injuries at the moment — and he might not be the last to decide he can't play at the Australian Open.

Earlier Wednesday, Novak Djokovic posted a statement on his website saying he is still not sure whether he will enter the field at Melbourne, where he has won six of his 12 major championships.

Djokovic hasn't competed anywhere since July because of an injured right elbow. He will test his elbow at two exhibition events in Australia next week before figuring out whether to go to the Australian Open.