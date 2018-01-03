Utah off to fast Pac-12 start, now faces Arizona teams

SALT LAKE CITY — Players and coaches said all the right things through the early months of the season as outsiders questioned the Utah basketball team.

The 9-3 record was decent, but it didn't include a signature win and losses against UNLV, Butler and BYU didn't help the resume.

The team believed in itself but the product on the court suggested otherwise as the offence was inconsistent, ranking No. 104 in the nation in turnovers per game (12.6) and No. 180 in rebounds per game (36.23).

The Utes, however, swept their Pac-12-opening road series against Oregon and Oregon State as Utah (11-3) played its best ball of the season.

"It's been great," forward Tyler Rawson said. "Just the confidence we have now coming over the weekend and into our practices have been huge. Where we were freezing up against BYU, Butler and UNLV, we were executing at Oregon and Oregon State. So there's a direct correlation there."

Utah will try to sustain that this week as No. 14 Arizona and No. 4 Arizona State travel to Salt Lake City. The Utes held Oregon to a season-low 56 points and Oregon State's 64 points were the second-fewest by the Beavers this season.

"We shocked ourselves a little bit at Oregon with our defence," guard Justin Bibbins said. "We always knew we could play defence, but we struggled with that at times. But collectively in Oregon we did a great job with both teams and I think we're finally starting to figure out our niche and what we want to do as a team, how we want to play."

One of the biggest differences has been the development of Bibbins, who averaged 18.5 points and knocked down nine 3-pointers against the Oregon schools. He averaged just 13 in the first 11 games of the season. The Long Beach State transfer needed time to get acclimated to all the intricacies of what coach Larry Krystkowiak wanted, but said he had a slow start to his junior season, also.

"Just confidence, that's all it is," Bibbins said. "I'm shooting shots I always knew I could make. But it's a little easier once they finally start falling for me. Biggest thing for me is I know and believe I can make shots that I'm shooting. They're going in this time."

The senior has grown into a leadership role on a roster that lost four of its top six scorers, including first-round pick Kyle Kuzma, from last season. That's a fine line to walk as a newcomer to the program, even on a roster that's had significant turnover. Krystkowiak pulled him to the side two months ago and told Bibbins to be more assertive.