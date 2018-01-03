76ers' Embiid set to sit with hand injury; Spurs rest 5

Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid was not expected to play against the San Antonio Spurs because of a sprained right hand.

Sixers coach Brett Brown said Embiid was "very doubtful" to play Wednesday night, and there was a chance he would not play Friday against Detroit. Embiid leads the Sixers with averages of 23.9 points and 10.9 rebounds in 27 games. Embiid was hurt Saturday when he took a hard fall against the Suns. He said his hand is sore and he can't shoot.

Embiid missed his first two seasons with foot injuries and was limited to 31 games last season. He had missed nine of Philadelphia's 36 games before Wednesday.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich decided to sit five players on Wednesday night with his team playing the second of back-to-back games: Manu Ginobili (rest), Danny Green (tightness, left groin), Kawhi Leonard (rest), Tony Parker (rest) and Rudy Gay (right heel).