Florida hires Mississippi State interim coach Knox, Sunseri

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida coach Dan Mullen has hired two more veteran assistants, adding Mississippi State interim coach Greg Knox and Oakland Raiders linebackers coach Sal Sunseri.

Knox follows Mullen from Starkville, Mississippi, where he worked as a running backs coach (2009-17) and special teams co-ordinator (2014-17). Knox has more than 20 years of Southeastern Conference coaching experience at Mississippi, Auburn and Mississippi State.

Knox led the Bulldogs to a victory over Louisville in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Sunseri has 34 years of coaching experience, including 10 in the NFL and five in the SEC.