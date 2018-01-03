Matthews with 24 points, Rhode Island tops La Salle 74-62

KINGSTON, R.I. — E.C. Matthews scored a season-best 24 points and grabbed six rebounds and Rhode Island notched its fifth-straight win, topping La Salle 74-62 in an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup on Wednesday night.

Matthews was 10 of 17 from the field including three 3-pointers for the Rams (10-3, 2-0). Jared Terrell added 14 points, five rebounds and four steals and Cyril Langevine had 11 points and five rebounds.

The team had 10 steals contributing to 19 La Salle turnovers.

URI scored 19 points off La Salle turnovers in the first half and took a 33-26 lead into the intermission. The Rams outscored the Explorers (7-8, 1-1) 41-36 in the second half for the win.