Giannis gets double-double in Bucks' 122-101 win over Pacers

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 10 rebounds, Khris Middleton added 27 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away for a 122-101 win over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

Antetokounmpo had his way around the rim with his usual array of dunks and layups, shooting 12 of 18. He secured his 18th double-double of the year with 1:01 left in the third quarter.

The 6-foot-11 star passed to Thon Maker, who hit an open 3 from the corner to extend what had been a 10-point halftime lead to a 93-74 edge. Maker made one of the Bucks' five 3s in the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

The lead was so safe that coach Jason Kidd rested Antetokounmpo for the entire fourth quarter.