Livingston, Grayer help George Mason top UMass 80-72 OT

AMHERST, Mass. — Otis Livingston II scored 33 points and had nine assists — each a career high— as George Mason battled past Massachusetts 80-72 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Livingston missed a last-second shot that could've won the game for George Mason (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic 10) in regulation but Jaire Grayer blocked a desperation 3-point heave by Massachusetts' Luwane Pipkins as time ran out. Grayer scored 20 points and blocked three shots, two in the last 1:10 of regulation.

Pipkins led Massachusetts (7-8, 0-2) with 15 points, Rashaan Holloway added 13 points with 10 rebounds, Carl Pierre and C.J. Anderson scored 10 apiece.

The Patriots led by as many as 12 (55-43) before UMass battled back, closing to 57-54 after an 11-2 run with Chris Baldwin scoring on a drive, grabbing the rebound of a George Mason miss and racing the other way for a 3-pointer. The Minutemen stayed within three or four points after that, and tied at 66-66 on a pair of Anderson free throws with 32 seconds in regulation.