Hunter's 14 leads No. 8 Virginia past Virginia Tech, 78-52

Virginia led 37-25 at halftime and expanded its lead throughout the second half. A 15-0 run that featured 3-pointers by Jerome, Nigel Johnson and Guy pushed the margin to 63-35 with 6:50 remaining. When Justin Robinson ended the run with a layup for the Hokies, he also ended a Virginia Tech scoring drought that lasted more than 6 minutes.

Virginia led throughout and used an 11-4 run late in the first half to open a 37-23 edge. Guy started it with a 3-pointer, Hall and Hunter both converted offensive rebounds and Jack Salt finished the flurry with a dunk.

BIG MOMENT

Bennett rarely begins his postgame remarks with an opening statement, but he made an exception and was beaming as he did it, sharing that he'd awarded walk-on junior Justice Bartley with a scholarship after the game.

"I got to do something that is one of the greatest joys as a coach," he said. "He really embodies — we talk about being a servant in our program a lot — and it's a walk-on that does all the little things. You should have seen the joy in his eyes and the excitement in the players' eyes, so I'm on a high from that."

Bartley, who got into the game when Bennett emptied the bench late, hit a 3-pointer and couldn't wait to share the news with his parents.

"My mom's definitely going to be crying," he said. "I have a few siblings headed to college so this definitely helps out."

BIG PICTURE

Virginia: The Cavaliers weren't bothered by Virginia Tech's game-long full-court press, committing just six turnovers. They also hit on 12 of 25 3-pointers with six players connecting at least once from beyond the arc.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies averaged better than 90 points during the nonconference portion of their schedule, but have found offence more difficult to come by since ACC play started. They managed just 56 points in a 12-point loss to Syracuse in their league opener before facing Virginia, one of the nation's top defensive teams.

UP NEXT

Virginia returns home to face No. 12 North Carolina on Saturday.

The Hokies are at home again, facing Pittsburgh on Saturday.

