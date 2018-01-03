Kendley's 28 lifts Morgan St over Md Eastern Shore 85-82

BALTIMORE — Tiwian Kendley scored 28 points, including the last seven for Morgan State, and the Bears rallied from 18 points down in the second half to defeat Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday night.

Logan McIntosh's jumper five minutes into the second half had the Hawks up 65-47 but the Bears scored the next 16 points. A layup by Cameron Martez made it 65-63 with 6:41 remaining. Over the next nine minutes, Maryland-Eastern Shore missed nine shots and had five turnovers while Phillip Carr was leading the charge with eight points.

McIntosh ended the drought at the 6:06 mark and had the lead up to six, but a steal and assist by Cameron Martez and Tiwian's layup with 49 seconds left put the Bears up 78-77 with 49 seconds to go.

McIntosh answered and picked up a steal but the Hawks missed two free throws. Kendley then made five of six free throws in the final 10 seconds to secure the win.