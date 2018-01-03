Top 25 Capsules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Braian Angola scored 20 points and C.J. Walker added 18 for Florida State.

The Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) led most of the game but almost squandered it as they didn't make a field goal in the last 2:57 and missed their last four free throws.

They were up 81-77 on Angola's free throw before Joel Berry II made a 3-pointer off a turnover to bring the Tar Heels within 81-80 with 30 seconds remaining. After Phil Cofer missed both free throws, North Carolina (12-3, 1-1) had a chance to win. Berry drove the lane and missed a jumper which was rebounded by Terance Mann. Mann missed his free throws with 1.7 seconds remaining but North Carolina's last second desperation 3 was no good, allowing Florida State to snap a seven-game losing streak to the Tar Heels.

Mann added 17 points and nine rebounds as Florida State extended its home winning streak to 28, which is currently the third-longest in Division I.

Berry led the Tar Heels with 28 points and Williams added 18.

No. 13 PURDUE 82, RUTGERS 51

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Isaac Haas scored 14 points and Dakota Mathias finished with 13 for Purdue.

The Boilermakers (14-2, 3-0 Big Ten) have won 10 straight overall and 17 consecutive home games.

Geo Baker had 11 points to lead the Scarlet Knights (10-6, 0-3), who have lost three straight. Mike Williams added 10.

GEORGIA TECH 64, No. 15 MIAMI 54

ATLANTA (AP) — Josh Okogie scored a season-high 30 points and Jose Alvarado added 12 points for Georgia Tech.

Dewan Huell, with 13 points, was the only player to score in double figures for Miami (12-2, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference). Anthony Lawrence and Bruce Brown each had nine points as the Hurricanes snapped a two-game winning streak.

No. 17 KENTUCKY 74, LSU 71

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — P.J. Washington scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half for Kentucky.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander capped his 18-point night with two free throws with 16 seconds left, and Kevin Knox had 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference), who survived their first true road test this season.

Duop Reath had 24 points and 11 rebounds for LSU (9-4, 0-1), which missed two 3-point attempts that could have tied it in the final seconds.

No. 25 CLEMSON 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 70

BOSTON (AP) — Donte Grantham scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Marcquise Reed hit two key free throws for Clemson in its first game in the national rankings in nearly eight years.

Reed finished with 17 points for the Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference). Clemson's last time in the AP poll came on Jan. 23, 2010.

Jerome Robinson led Boston College (10-5, 1-2) with 28 points, scoring 26 in the second half. Ky Bowman had 19 with nine rebounds and six assists.

