Canete, Holyfield lead Stephen F. Austin over Nicholls 81-64

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Ivan Canete scored 17 points and TJ Holyfield added 15 points and 11 rebounds and Stephen F. Austin picked up its first Southland Conference win, beating Nicholls 81-64 on Wednesday night.

John Comeaux added 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for the Lumberjacks (12-3, 1-1). Shannon Bogues had 11 points and Leon Gilmore III chipped in 10.

The Lumberjacks took an early lead and held it throughout the first half, building to a 40-31 advantage at the break.

Canete drained back-to-back 3-pointers as part of a 13-2 run to open the second half, stretching Stephen F. Austin's lead to 20 points, 53-33, with 14:54 to play. The Lumberjacks cruised to the win from there.