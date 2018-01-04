Svitolina into Brisbane semifinals after Konta retires

BRISBANE, Australia — Elina Svitolina moved into the Brisbane International semifinals when Johanna Konta retired with a hip problem in the third set of their quarterfinal.

Third-seeded Svitolina had just held for a 3-2 lead in the third set when Konta walked to the net and said she could no longer continue, two games after receiving treatment for a right hip problem. Konta's early exit came two days after No. 2-ranked Garbine Muguruza retired in the third set of her first match of the season after struggling with leg cramps.

Konta dominated the first set after saving four break points early but Svitolina rallied to win the next in a tiebreak and advance with a score of 1-6, 7-6 (6), 3-2, retired.

Svitolina will play either defending champion Karolina Pliskova or 2012 winner Kaia Kanepi for a place in Saturday's final.