Mete in for Canada against Czech Republic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Defenceman Victor Mete will be in the lineup when Canada faces the Czech Republic tonight in the semifinal of the world junior hockey championship.

The Montreal Canadiens prospect missed Canada's 8-2 quarterfinal win over Switzerland on Tuesday with a lower-body injury.

"He's all good to go. Hundred per cent he will be in the lineup," said head coach Dominique Ducharme. "No setbacks, no surprises."

Mete had been hurt in Canada's 4-3 shootout loss to the United States on Dec. 29 and played limited minutes against Denmark on Dec. 30.