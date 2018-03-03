Liverpool and Tottenham wins turn up heat on Chelsea in EPL

LIVERPOOL PREVAIL

Liverpool has lost once in 19 league games and didn't look like losing twice in 20 despite a stubborn Newcastle rearguard at Anfield.

The breakthrough came just before halftime. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain drove his way through the heart of the defence before sliding the ball to the unmarked Salah, who beat goalkeeper Martin Dubravka from eight yards.

Loris Karius denied Newcastle a first-half equalizer when he produced a flying save to tip a Mohamed Diame effort over the crossbar.

Liverpool secured maximum points in the 56th minute when, after a series of passes in the opposition half, Roberto Firmino released Mane and he sidefooted the ball beyond Dubravka.

"There were two wonderful goals, a few more were possible, and it was a world-class save from Loris," Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said.

Liverpool host Porto in a Champions League last-16 second leg on Tuesday, having won the opening match 5-0 in Portugal last month.

___

TWO FOR SON

Huddersfield's chances of defeating Tottenham for the first time since 1956 were dealt a blow when Dele Alli sent Son racing clear of the defence to round goalkeeper Jonas Lossl for the opening goal in the 27th minute.

Son made it 2-0 in the 54th when he finished off a fine move by Tottenham, just moments after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saved well from Tom Ince at the other end.

Harry Kane found his teammate with an excellent pass and the unmarked Son planted his header into the corner of the net.

Tottenham has gone 17 matches in all competitions without a loss, its longest undefeated sequence for 51 years.

"We don't think too much about the past," manager Mauricio Pochettino said. "Of course that is a very good stat but for me football is tomorrow - it's not yesterday."

Next up for Tottenham is the Champions League second leg at home to Juventus on Wednesday. They go in at 2-2.

By Tony Jimenez, The Associated Press