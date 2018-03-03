Okogie scores 22 points as Georgia Tech tops Wake Forest

Crawford had nine assists with no turnovers in the Demon Deacons' 79-62 home win over the Yellow Jackets on Feb. 14.

"We just didn't take care of the ball today," Crawford said.

Added Moore when asked about the team's season-high 22 turnovers: "That's what basically cost us the game."

Georgia Tech scored 19 points off the turnovers.

A 3-point play by Crawford with 54.9 seconds remaining cut Georgia Tech's lead to 58-56. Driving for a potential tying layup, Crawford was called for the charge drawn by Okogie.

"Those are winning plays," said Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner.

Okogie made 11 of 12 free throws and had a game-high five steals.

In a game with nine lead changes and six ties, the Yellow Jackets finally took the lead for good at 48-46 on Tadric Jackson's layup.

BIG PICTURE

Wake Forest: Moore recorded his ninth double-double in ACC play. He began the day averaging 11.7 points and 10.8 rebounds in ACC games. He is one of only three players in the conference to average a double-double in ACC games. ... The Demon Deacons have lost 12 straight at Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech: Even though Wake Forest ranks last in the ACC in scoring defence, Georgia Tech was held to 26 first-half points. ... Brandon Alston and Jackson had 12 points. Evan Cole had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NICE HAIR

Georgia Tech senior centre Ben Lammers was about to shoot a free throw late in the first half when a fan yelled "Nice hair!"

The taunt drew laughs, but Lammers made both free throws.

"I actually did hear that," he said, adding that after he dries his hair with a towel during a game "it's to the point where I can't do much with it."

Slowed by foul trouble, Lammers had six points and four rebounds in his final home game.

BACK IN FORM

Crawford returned to scoring form after being held to six points in a loss to Notre Dame last week — only his second game under 10 points this season.

UP NEXT

Wake Forest, the No. 14 seed, will play Syracuse in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Brooklyn on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech, the No. 13 seed, will play Boston College in its ACC first-round game on Tuesday at noon.

