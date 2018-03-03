TCU women top Sooners in Big 12 quarterfinals 90-83

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sixth Man of the Year Amy Okonkwo scored 21 points and Amber Ramirez added 19, leading the parade to the foul line in the closing minutes as fifth-seeded TCU held off No. 4 Oklahoma 90-83 in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 Tournament on Saturday.

Kianna Ray had 14 points and Oklahoma City native Dakota Vann 13 for the Horned Frogs (19-11), who play league champion and third-ranked Baylor in the first semifinal on Sunday.

TCU led by 21 late in the second quarter, courtesy of hitting 9 of 15 3-point attempts in the first half, but the Sooners charged back with a 15-0 run in the third quarter to get within one. A 3-pointer from Maddie Manning had the Sooners within 71-67 with 4:42 to play but seven straight misses followed.

The Horned Frogs made 15 of 16 free throws in the final two minutes with Ramirez going 4 of 5 in the last minute.