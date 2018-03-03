Super Salah continues remarkable Liverpool goal spree

LIVERPOOL, England — Mohamed Salah netted in a seventh successive match to continue the best scoring spree in Europe's big five leagues as Liverpool defeated Newcastle 2-0 on Saturday.

It was Salah's 32nd goal in all competitions, and the 26th club match he has scored in, eclipsing the likes of Paris Saint Germain's Edinson Cavani (24) and Barcelona's Lionel Messi (20).

Sadio Mane added Liverpool's second with his fifth goal in his last three matches. It came after the move of the match, quick interchanges culminating in Roberto Firmino's brilliantly threaded pass.

Liverpool moved back into second place in the English Premier League, although Manchester United can leapfrog Juergen Klopp's team on Monday when it visits Crystal Palace.