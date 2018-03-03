Stamkos has career-high 5 points as Lightning outlast Flyers

The Lightning fell behind 3-1 after the opening period as the Flyers scored twice in a span of 3:37 in the first on goals from Voracek and defenceman Robert Hagg.

Tampa Bay tied it on goals from Hedman and Dan Girardi in the second period, but Philadelphia regained the two-goal advantage on a late second-period goal from Jori Lehtera and early third-period goal from Provorov.

"We know we didn't play well a couple of nights ago," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "It's not just about losses it's about the overall performance. That wasn't us the other night and we knew we had to raise our level from where it was the other night. I thought our guys did that."

But the Lightning raised their level as well with three consecutive third-period goals, starting with J.T. Miller's goal at 4:23 for his first since being acquired from the New York Rangers on Monday. Stamkos converted a 2-on-1 chance with Kucherov to tie the game at 7:38 and Hedman gave the Lightning a 6-5 lead at 10:03.

"The resiliency was really there tonight and obviously really happy with the way we came back," Hedman said.

Giroux tied the game with 2:53 left in regulation.

"It was a pretty fun game to play," he said. "They have a lot of talent, they have a lot of players that can make a difference. You give them chances to score and they will. But we did a good job of keeping our composure."

NOTES: Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds missed his sixth consecutive game with an upper-body injury. ... Philadelphia captain Claude Giroux moved past Tim Kerr for sixth on the Flyers career scoring list. ... Tampa Bay D Victor Hedman reached the 10-goal mark for the fifth consecutive season. . Lightning C Yanni Gourde became the fourth rookie in franchise history to record 50 points in a season, joining Brad Richards, Tyler Johnson and Ondrej Palat. ... Tampa Bay played its fifth consecutive game requiring overtime or a shootout for the first time in franchise history. ... Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy earned his 38th victory, second most in a season in franchise history.

By Erik Erlendsson, The Associated Press