Smith, Solomon lead Okla. State to big win over No. 6 Kansas

And if Oklahoma State can beat Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday, it will set up another matchup with Kansas in the quarterfinals Thursday.

"They would be the favourite in that game," Self said. "We're either going to play Oklahoma or Oklahoma State and they're both capable of beating us. Certainly, it'll be a coin-flip game either way, and we're going to have to be a heck of a lot better than the two times we played OSU."

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Having already clinched the Big 12 regular-season championship, their NCAA-record 14th in a row and their 61st overall conference title, also a record, the Jayhawks perhaps didn't start the contest with the required intensity to defeat a determined opponent, falling behind early and never having the lead all game, despite several nice runs and a comeback attempt that saw them pull to within 56-47 with 11:59 remaining. KU still has 13 conference victories for the 13th straight season and is one away for 25 overall wins for the 13th year in a row.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys continued their pattern of playing their best against elite competition. The win leaves the Cowboys with a 5-1 record in their last six games against ranked opponents, with four of them against top 10 teams, both tied for the most in the NCAA this season.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The loss may cost Kansas a couple of spots in the next poll, depending on how the teams directly behind them fared this week, but they should remain in the top 10.

TURNING POINT

After Graham sank a 3-pointer from the right corner with 11:56 left in the opening half, the Jayhawks trailed just 17-14, but Oklahoma State went on a game-defining 13-0 run over the next three-plus minutes to take control of the contest. The Cowboys kept adding to the lead and maintained at least a nine-point advantage the rest of the way as the Jayhawks spent the remainder of the game battling from behind.

TIP-INS

Oklahoma State led from wire-to-wire, never trailing in the game at all. . Kansas won the rebounding battle 37-30, including a decisive 23-12 edge in the second half. . The 18-point loss for Kansas marked their largest margin of defeat this season. . The 18-point win was the Cowboys' largest margin of victory in a Big 12 game this year, with the previous high being their nine-point win over Iowa State on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Kansas: As the top seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament, the Jayhawks will face the winner of the Oklahoma/Oklahoma State game in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys will play rival Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Wednesday.

By John Tranchina, The Associated Press