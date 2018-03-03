Van with 23 points leads Air Force over San Jose St. 83-61

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Jacob Van scored 23 points and dished seven assists and Air Force beat San Jose State 83-61 on Saturday in a regular season finale.

Van was 6 of 10 from beyond the arc for the Falcons (12-18, 6-12 Mountain West Conference). Sid Tomes added 11 points and Trevor Lyons led the team with a career-best 13 rebounds in addition to his nine points.

Van sank four 3-pointers in a first half that saw Air Force score 30 points from long range and the Falcons led all the way, building to a 50-28 advantage at halftime.

Ryan Manning made back-to-back 3-pointers early in the second half to extend the Falcons lead to 64-41 with 11:44 to go and they cruised from there.