Abilene Christian rallies in 2nd half to beat Incarnate Word

SAN ANTONIO — Jalone Friday had 17 points to go with 11 rebounds as Abilene Christian rallied in the second half to beat Incarnate Word 69-59 to halt a four-game losing skid on Saturday.

Abilene Christian (16-15, 8-10) entered the game hoping for the No. 8 and final seed in the Southland Conference Tournament that begins Wednesday in Katy, Texas. The Wildcats needed both McNeese and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi to lose on Saturday if they were going to extend their season. McNeese beat Lamar 69-60 to eliminate the Wildcats. The Islanders faced off against Houston Baptist on Saturday night.

Abilene Christian trailed 37-33 in intermission before taking control in the second half to win that period 36-22.

Tevin Foster also had 17 points for the Wildcats. Jaylen Franklin added 12 points with five assists and Jaren Lewis chipped in 10 points and six rebounds.